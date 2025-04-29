Heritage estate in Midhurst appeals to local and international buyers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King’s Collection, situated in Midhurst, is attracting home movers from across West Sussex and beyond, offering a unique opportunity to own a slice of life on the historic King Edward VII Estate. According to award-winning developer City & Country’s appointed estate agent, Henry Adams, interest in Midhurst has increased for buyers looking for a country escape, an exciting social calendar and close links to neighbouring cities.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Matt Shepherd, Partner at Henry Adams Estate Agent, comments: “Buyers look to Midhurst as the pinnacle of a charming rural lifestyle with a vibrant community spirit. Here, you'll find a community that has been rooted in the town for generations — they know it’s a true hidden gem. But we are increasingly seeing interest from downsizers from the capital and international buyers in search of the countryside lifestyle and a flexible bolthole to use in between the high social seasons.”

Henry Adams Estate Agent has also reported that apartments at The King Edward VII Estate have made up 20% of its sales this year, suggesting a shift in buyer tastes towards convenient, character-rich homes that are easier to maintain.

Tucked into the heart of the South Downs National Park, the King Edward VII Estate was founded by its namesake in the early 1900s as a tuberculosis Sanatorium. The site has been sensitively redeveloped for residential use by City & Country, sitting within 165 acres of unspoilt private ground and award-winning landscaped gardens designed by the influential Gertrude Jekyll, representing one of her most ambitious projects. City & Country has just launched The King’s Collection, a selection of 56 luxury new build one, two and three-bedroom apartments. The state-of-the-art development is also home to an on-site gym, steam room, swimming pool and communal rooms.

Midhurst AONB

Matt Shepherd continues: “The property market in Midhurst has picked up enormously since the start of the year, particularly at the King Edward VII Estate, where there is no comparable offering within a 20-mile radius. Because the estate is so unique, there is a large buyer appetite both locally and further afield – and even internationally! The apartments offer impressive views across the South Downs, and we find that a significant number of home movers are looking for the convenience that comes with purchasing a new-build home, and the accompanying lifestyle, facilities and surroundings of the wider estate. Many of these buyers are downsizers looking to settle without sacrificing significant square footage, as some of the three-bedroom apartments offer just over 1,800sqm of space. The development is also attracting second homeowners, seeking a safe place to lock up and leave while travelling or commuting.”

Residents in Midhurst have their pick of high-quality independent shops, restaurants, cafes and pubs to choose from, including nearby Cowdray Farm Shop, which sells a range of seasonal and locally sourced produce. Despite its rural setting, Midhurst offers fast connections, including railway services from nearby Haslemere Station (just a 15-minute drive away) that reach London Waterloo in just under one hour.

For those travelling by road, King Edward VII Estate is easily accessible from the A286 to Haslemere and Chichester, or the A272 to Peterfield and the A3. For those travelling further afield, Gatwick and Heathrow airport are both an hour’s drive away via the A3 and M25.

Shelley West, Group Sales & Marketing Director at City & Country, concluded: “King Edward VII Estate offers a unique combination of contemporary living within a historic setting. It’s not surprising that the area has seen such an increase in interest, Midhurst has always been a well sought-after location for buyers – in fact, The Sunday Times has twice listed it as one of the best places to live in the UK. King Edward VII Estate offers an unparalleled opportunity to embrace a new lifestyle, within a thriving community, as well as a new home, with everything on your doorstep.”

King Edward VII Estate

Sitting within the picturesque South Downs National Park, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in West Sussex, The King’s Collection is now available to purchase off-plan with prices starting at £420,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and up to £1,250,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.