The three-bedroom property is tucked away in a quiet spot in Surrey Street and is offered for sale with no onward chain.
There is space to work, play and entertain, and a pretty flint walled garden with an art studio. Features include a cosy snug with open fireplace, traditional kitchen with aga and beautiful lounge and dining space spilling out on to the garden.
The agents say this is a delightful hidden property, one of just a few detached houses in the centre of the old town.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.