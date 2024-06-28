The three-bedroom property is tucked away in a quiet spot in Surrey Street and is offered for sale with no onward chain.

There is space to work, play and entertain, and a pretty flint walled garden with an art studio. Features include a cosy snug with open fireplace, traditional kitchen with aga and beautiful lounge and dining space spilling out on to the garden.

The agents say this is a delightful hidden property, one of just a few detached houses in the centre of the old town.

1 . Surrey Street, Arundel : Surrey Street, Arundel This three-bedroom property is tucked away in a quiet spot and is offered for sale with no onward chain through Cubitt & West at £780,000.Photo: Zoopla

