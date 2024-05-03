Historic Littlehampton cottage comes on the market for the first time in more than 40 years

An historic Littlehampton cottage with heaps of charm and character has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 3rd May 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 10:47 BST

The Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has three bedrooms, lounge, dining room, kitchen and utility room. There is also a great-sized, south-facing garden and an integral garage.

The agents say the cottage is available to purchase for the first time in more than 40 years. It is close to the town centre and riverside and the agents say it has heaps of kerb appeal.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000

1. Western Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000

2. Western Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000

3. Western Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000

4. Western Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed cottage in Western Road, Littlehampton, has come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £350,000 Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ZooplaGrade II