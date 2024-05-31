Home builder starts construction at second West Sussex site alongside Cowdray Estate

Metis Homes development in Easebourne - Royal Green. Steve Gray Site Manager, Adam O’Brien MD of Metis Homes, & Jonathan Russell Cowdray Chief Executive Officer (Photo: Paul Jacobs).

Metis Homes has commenced construction at its second site in Easebourne, in partnership with Cowdray Estate.

Known as Royal Green, the new development will see the complete renovation of the Old School House to create three Mews Cottages and 17 new family homes.

Located on the northwest side of Easebourne Street, the 5.2-acre development comprises the Grade II Listed former village school and associated grounds. The development is situated in the Easebourne Conservation Area and is surrounded by open fields with views of the countryside.

In total, the Royal Green development will create 20 new homes, with six of them being allocated as affordable housing.

The homes will consist of semi-detached and detached two, three and four-bedroom homes and two-bedroom mews cottages converted from the Grade II listed school building.

The development is expected to take 18 months to complete.

Adam O’Brien, Managing Director of Metis Homes, said: “We are delighted to have now started construction at our second site in Easebourne, which is being delivered in partnership with the prestigious Cowdray Estate.

"The redevelopment of the Easebourne School site – which has been vacant for several years - will embrace the core character of the village and cultural heritage of the site, revealing and safeguarding the significance of the former school and its listed buildings.

"All of the homes will have energy-efficient features, including EV charging points and air source heat pumps, ensuring future residents can significantly lower their carbon footprint and benefit from energy savings. Parking is available for each property, including private driveways, parking courts, and space for street parking."

The scheme will include two new courtyards, embracing the farmstead style found elsewhere in the village. The material palette will include stone, intricate detailing on openings, window patterning, and decorative brickwork.

Public open green space will be created on the site, as well as wildlife corridors and new planting, to create both recreational and ecological benefits. Metis Homes and Cowdray Estate have worked together to produce a landscaping plan and a bespoke solution to address water neutrality.