Home X Marks the Spot: homeownership in one of Brighton’s biggest regeneration areas

Southern Housing New Homes are delivering homes at Home X, Moulsecoomb’s newest community, ideally located between the famous South Downs and the seafront. Set in a popular suburb of Brighton, Home X offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments through Shared Ownership or Open Market Sale, forming part of Brighton’s Preston Barracks regeneration project.

A £200 million project, Preston Barracks is a mixed-use regeneration project transforming this suburb of Moulsecoomb into a northern gateway to Brighton. As well as homes and new public realm, the area will foster a new community of makers and innovators in the ‘Plus X’ entrepreneurial hub.

Jane Williams, Head of Sales at Southern Housing, comments: “We are proud to be delivering new homes as part of this important regeneration project. Home X has been designed as a place where a range of diverse buyers can settle and call this growing Brighton suburb home.”

“New residents have the choice from a range of apartments — either through Shared Ownership or Open Market Sale — all of which are set amongst attractive landscaped grounds and within easy reach of a range of resident spaces and amenities. It’s a development that perfectly combines urban lifestyle with convenient transport links and access to outdoor space.”

Properties at Home X have been designed for everyday living and wellbeing. Each apartment features bright spaces filled with natural light, and an open-plan living room that allows for flexible living. Stylish Symphony kitchens have contemporary worktops, and handleless, soft-close units in indigo. Making it even simpler to move straight in, homes are kitted out with an impressive array of integrated appliances, including an oven, a fridge-freezer and a washing machine. Homes also come with a range of features, including underfloor heating and security features - a video/phone entry system for extra peace of mind. With exceptionally designed interiors, apartments at Home X are finished with high-quality materials.

Communal gardens and open green spaces sit alongside an array of resident facilities, including wellbeing, social and collaboration spaces at Plus X and at the nearby Plus X hub, which will be home to a supermarket and pharmacy, all expected to open in 2025. For those who wish to travel on two wheels, cycle storage and shower facilities will be available from Autumn 2024.

Home X residents can enjoy a perfect blend of the buzz of nearby Brighton, combined with the peacefulness of a quieter neighbourhood, all within easy reach of green and blue spaces. In the immediate area, there are a range of supermarkets, restaurants, bars and coffee shops within a 10-minute walk. Wild Park Local Nature Reserve is just 23-minutes away on foot, whilst the Royal Pavilion and Brighton Palace Pier are both accessible in 10-minutes by bike.

Home X is conveniently connected to Brighton and the coast, with plenty of transport links right on the doorstep. Transport links are available by bus, train, bike or foot, meaning getting around couldn’t be easier. Moulsecoomb station provides rail travel to East Sussex and beyond, while buses provide routes in and around the area.

A sought-after development in a thriving regeneration area, Home X is the perfect place for buyers to start their home ownership journey.

One, two and three bedroom shared ownership apartments at Home X start from £80,000 for a 25% share (full market value: £320,000)

Open Market Sale studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments at Home X start from £225,000

For more information, please visit: shnewhomes.co.uk/properties/home-x-1 or https://shnewhomes.co.uk/properties/home-x-oms-1