Homes under the hammer in Heathfield and Wadhurst
They are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction, including four in and around Brighton.
Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction appraiser at the firm, said: “We anticipate keen interest from potential owner occupiers and buy-to-let investors.”
Chalked for updating, a three-bedroom semi-detached character cottage near Heathfield has a guide price of £130,000 - £140,000.
Fairfield Cottage, Cross In Hand, is freehold with vacant possession.
Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/112/
Joint auctioneers are BTF Partnership.
A mid-terrace property at 3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield, has a guide price of £140,000 - £150,000 and is currently let at £3,600 per annum.
With three floors and two bedrooms, it is let on a Protected Statutory Tenancy at a current rental of £75 per week.
Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/143/
On the instructions of executors, a semi-detached house in Wadhurst is being auctioned too.
The freehold property at 30 Queens Cottages, with a guide price of £250,000-plus, has three bedrooms and is described as being in need of refurbishment.
Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/71/
Joint auctioneers are Wood & Pilcher.
Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.