Homes under the hammer in Heathfield and Wadhurst

By Ron Wain
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 18:04 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 10:48 BST

A number of homes in and around Heathfield and Wadhurst are being auctioned in the run up to Christmas.

They are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction, including four in and around Brighton.

Sam Kinloch, director and senior auction appraiser at the firm, said: “We anticipate keen interest from potential owner occupiers and buy-to-let investors.”

Chalked for updating, a three-bedroom semi-detached character cottage near Heathfield has a guide price of £130,000 - £140,000.

30 Queens Cottages, Wadhurst.30 Queens Cottages, Wadhurst.
30 Queens Cottages, Wadhurst.

Fairfield Cottage, Cross In Hand, is freehold with vacant possession.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/112/

Joint auctioneers are BTF Partnership.

A mid-terrace property at 3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield, has a guide price of £140,000 - £150,000 and is currently let at £3,600 per annum.

3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield.3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield.
3 Stream Cottages, Horam, Heathfield.

With three floors and two bedrooms, it is let on a Protected Statutory Tenancy at a current rental of £75 per week.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/143/

On the instructions of executors, a semi-detached house in Wadhurst is being auctioned too.

The freehold property at 30 Queens Cottages, with a guide price of £250,000-plus, has three bedrooms and is described as being in need of refurbishment.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/71/

Joint auctioneers are Wood & Pilcher.

Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on 9 December and concludes on 11 December.

