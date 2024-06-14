Horsham maisonette sold at auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A four-bedroom maisonette near Horsham went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

The leasehold property at 100A High Street, Patridge Green, was among 175 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £101,000 at the firm’s auction – the firm’s 250th since its founding in 1989 – which ended on Wednesday 12 June.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said: “This spacious four-bedroom maisonette, which offers light and spacious accommodation but needs updating and refurbishment, attracted strong attention.

“Our buyer has acquired an excellent property which occupies the first and second floors of an end-terrace property located in the heart of a popular village.

“We felt the maisonette offered scope for owner occupation or investment.”

There are local shopping facilities and amenities with Partridge Green lying between Worthing and Horsham, with excellent road links to London, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A23 and A24.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the next auction begins on Monday 22 July and ends on Wednesday 24 July. Closing date for entries is Monday 1 July