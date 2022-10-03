Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Horsham penthouse apartment has views across the town centre

A penthouse flat with views across Horsham town centre could be yours for just under £500,000.

By Joshua Powling
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:50 am
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:54 am

The two-bedroom property is in Chart Way at the converted Linden House just off Albion Way.

Described as a generous apartment it is located on the top floor with lift access. With a guide price of £450,000, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall with utility cupboard, a large kitchen/living room with windows and sliding glass doors opening to a wrap around balcony with panoramic views over Horsham ‘which really can’t be matched elsewhere’ according to the seller.

There are two double bedrooms, the principal bedroom having a luxury en-suite shower room and there is an attractive guest bathroom.

The current owners have upgraded many aspects of the property since its initial conversion, including a higher specification kitchen with quartz worktops and an integrated kef sound system to all rooms.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Courtney Green.

Chart Way, Horsham RH12.

1. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000

Exterior of the apartment building

Photo: Zoopa

Photo Sales

2. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000

The penthouse's balcony

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000

Living room/kitchen area

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000

Kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Zoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2