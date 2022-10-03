Horsham penthouse apartment has views across the town centre

The two-bedroom property is in Chart Way at the converted Linden House just off Albion Way.

Described as a generous apartment it is located on the top floor with lift access. With a guide price of £450,000, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall with utility cupboard, a large kitchen/living room with windows and sliding glass doors opening to a wrap around balcony with panoramic views over Horsham ‘which really can’t be matched elsewhere’ according to the seller.

There are two double bedrooms, the principal bedroom having a luxury en-suite shower room and there is an attractive guest bathroom.

The current owners have upgraded many aspects of the property since its initial conversion, including a higher specification kitchen with quartz worktops and an integrated kef sound system to all rooms.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Courtney Green.

Chart Way, Horsham RH12.

1. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000 Exterior of the apartment building Photo: Zoopa Photo Sales

2. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000 The penthouse's balcony Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000 Living room/kitchen area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Penthouse apartment guide price £450,000 Kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales