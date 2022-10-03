Horsham penthouse apartment has views across the town centre
A penthouse flat with views across Horsham town centre could be yours for just under £500,000.
The two-bedroom property is in Chart Way at the converted Linden House just off Albion Way.
Described as a generous apartment it is located on the top floor with lift access. With a guide price of £450,000, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall with utility cupboard, a large kitchen/living room with windows and sliding glass doors opening to a wrap around balcony with panoramic views over Horsham ‘which really can’t be matched elsewhere’ according to the seller.
There are two double bedrooms, the principal bedroom having a luxury en-suite shower room and there is an attractive guest bathroom.
The current owners have upgraded many aspects of the property since its initial conversion, including a higher specification kitchen with quartz worktops and an integrated kef sound system to all rooms.
Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Courtney Green.
Chart Way, Horsham RH12.