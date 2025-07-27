Horsham’s 10 least-expensive streets over five years revealed

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jul 2025, 13:50 BST
The 10 least-expensive streets in Horsham over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Horsham postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Kerves Lane (RH13) sold for £2,250,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £90,000 and under on Chesterton Court (RH13), Chesterton Court (RH13) and Chesterton Court (RH13).”

You can view the least-expensive Horsham streets in the gallery below – and you can see the town’s highest-priced streets here.

The 10 least-expensive streets in Horsham over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Chesterton Court, Horsham. Area average sale price, £98,545. Number of Sales: 11

2. Chesterton Court - RH13 6SP

Chesterton Court, Horsham. Area average sale price, £98,545. Number of Sales: 11 Photo: Google

Bishopric Court, Horsham. Area average sale price, £125,000. Number of Sales: 5

3. Bishopric Court - RH12 1TH

Bishopric Court, Horsham. Area average sale price, £125,000. Number of Sales: 5 Photo: Google

The Gatehouse, Denne Parade. Area average sale price, £125,550. Number of Sales: 5

4. The Gatehouse - RH12 1BN

The Gatehouse, Denne Parade. Area average sale price, £125,550. Number of Sales: 5 Photo: Google

