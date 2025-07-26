Horsham’s 10 most-expensive streets over five years revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes are located across the Horsham postcodes.
Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Kerves Lane (RH13) sold for £2,250,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £90,000 and under on Chesterton Court (RH13), Chesterton Court (RH13) and Chesterton Court (RH13).”
You can view the most-expensive Horsham streets in the gallery below.
