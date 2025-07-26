Horsham’s 10 most-expensive streets over five years revealed

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 13:15 BST
The 10 most-expensive streets in Horsham over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes are located across the Horsham postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Kerves Lane (RH13) sold for £2,250,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £90,000 and under on Chesterton Court (RH13), Chesterton Court (RH13) and Chesterton Court (RH13).”

You can view the most-expensive Horsham streets in the gallery below.

Kerves Lane, Horsham. Area average sale price, £1,482,500. Number of Sales: 4

2. Kerves Lane - RH13 6ES

Kerves Lane, Horsham. Area average sale price, £1,482,500. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google

Rookwood Park, Horsham. Area average sale price, £1,378,750. Number of Sales: 8

3. Rookwood Park - RH12 1UB

Rookwood Park, Horsham. Area average sale price, £1,378,750. Number of Sales: 8 Photo: Google

Wildgoose Drive, Horsham. Area average sale price, £1,351,666. Number of Sales: 3

4. Wildgoose Drive - RH12 1TU

Wildgoose Drive, Horsham. Area average sale price, £1,351,666. Number of Sales: 3 Photo: Google

