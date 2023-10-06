West Gate was originally designed by Alwyn Underdown and reimagined by jd Clarke Architects for the 21st century with a brief to extend and modernize whilst seeking to retain its charm and flow.

No expense has been spared by the current owners in renovating this four bedroom five reception room detached residence which occupies a secluded and enviable plot within a few hundred yards of Seaford Head Golf Course.The house is a warm and welcoming home with many modern benefits including tasteful Oak and glass reception porch, luxury kitchen with feature island and integrated appliances.

The five reception rooms include a spacious and calming living room with impressive Inglenook fire place built with reclaimed French bricks, oak mantle, wood burner and tiled hearth. The dining area, snug and games room all lead off the kitchen with views over the rear garden through the id systems sliding glass doors . The study is located to the side of the house separate from the main living areas offering privacy and its own private shower room.

Outside, the plot size is approximately 0.2 of an acre, being set back from the road to give seclusion and privacy. The front offers ample off road parking for approximately 5 cars and access to the garage.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with further porcelain tiled patio seating area which flows seamlessly through to the kitchen area.

The freehold property is on sale from Rowland Gorringe for £1.3 million.

1 . House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head Photo: Zoopla

2 . House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head Photo: Zoopla

3 . House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head Photo: Zoopla

4 . House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head House for sale in Seaford: £1.3 million character home with views to Seaford Head Photo: Zoopla