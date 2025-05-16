House on corner plot in quiet Littlehampton cul-de-sac comes on the market with no chain

The family home, in Parham Close, is priced at £450,000 and viewing can be arranged through Michael Jones Estate Agents. The agents say the property is well presented with the added benefit of ground-floor accommodation.

The entrance hall is L-shaped and so spacious, the current owners have created an office area with room left over for storing coats and shoes.

Two ground-floor bedrooms are positioned to the front of the property, along with a ground floor shower room. At the rear is a vast lounge, with ample space for a sitting area as well as a dining area. Large sliding doors give access to the garden.

The kitchen has been knocked through to create a large kitchen/diner, almost 21ft long. The agents say the structural work has been completed and the kitchen is ready for the new owner's personal choices to be installed.

Off the kitchen/dining area is a store room which could house a washer/dryer and to the rear is a further door giving access to the garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Eaves storage runs along the full length of both sides of the first floor.

Outside is ample off-road parking, a garage and a large west-facing garden, which also wraps around the side of the property. There is a block paved patio area and lawn with a border of shrubs and trees, which help provide complete privacy, not being overlooked from any direction.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla

