House, stables and barn buildings in West Sussex village could be demolished for 27 new homes and 62 parking spaces

A company has applied to demolish a house, stables and barn buildings for the proposed development of 27 new homes.

Antler Homes applied to Mid Sussex District Council for the development on land at the rear of Chesapeke, Reeds Lane, in Sayers Common.

The application is also for new vehicular access, associated landscaping, 62 car parking spaces, open space and other associated development works on the 1.5 hectare site.

The planning statement, which was prepared by Antler Homes’ agent Boyer Planning, said: “Antler Homes PLC are an award-winning developer with over 50 years of experience in residential development, specialising in delivering high-quality, small to medium-scale development.”

They said Antler Homes have ‘extensive knowledge of current and future demands and trends’ and this enables them to deliver high-quality new homes.

The planning statement said the proposals aim to deliver 27 ‘much needed homes’ with 30 per cent being affordable. They also aim to deliver ‘net gains in local biodiversity, achieving at least 10 per cent, through a combination of on and off-site provision, retention and enhancement of existing trees and other habitats, including new tree planting and hedgerows, with losses of existing kept to a minimum’.

The planning statement also said there would be improvements to the Public Right of Way at the south of the site, the creation of a new public open space, which includes provision of informal play space, and a comprehensive drainage strategy.

It said the scheme has been designed to be ‘landscape-led’ and would allow the new development to ‘naturally integrate’ within the site’s main existing landscape features. It added that car and cycle parking would be provided ‘in accordance with WSCC parking guidance’ while a detailed drainage strategy would be proposed for the site.

It said: “The site is in a sustainable location, part within and part adjacent to the settlement boundary of Sayers Common. It benefits from access to an existing range of existing services, amenities and employment opportunities.”

It called the development ‘suitable and sustainable’, saying: “The scheme has been carefully considered and provides an appropriate response to the site’s context and opportunities. A substantial number of key benefits would be provided through this development, in regard to housing need, open space provision, environmental enhancements (including approximate biodiversity net gain), infrastructure improvement, achieved alongside wider socio-economic benefits.”