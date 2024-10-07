Housebuilder and energy firm team up to get rid of energy bills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a game-changing move for UK homebuyers, Sussex-based Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has inked a major deal with Octopus Energy to deliver all possible future developments as ‘Zero Bills’. Signed recently at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, this partnership will accelerate the rollout of Octopus Energy’s target of 100,000 homes by 2030.

Signed recently at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, this partnership will accelerate the rollout of Octopus Energy’s target of 100,000 homes by 2030. The deal will also help drive the UK towards the government's 40% affordable housing target in new towns.

Thakeham first piloted the 'Zero Bills' schemes at its 120-home Templegate development in Burgess Hill this year. Templegate is expected to be the first net zero carbon scheme of its size in Mid Sussex, with 48 homes eligible for a ‘Zero Bills’ tariff.

Greg Jackson from Octopus and Rob Boughton from Thakeham sign deal

The development has proved hugely popular with many reservations already confirmed and appointments for the ‘Zero Bills’ show home in high demand. Prices start from £530,000 for a three-bed house, with various plots available to move in this year.

Thakeham currently has a land portfolio of over 45,000 homes, including several entirely new towns and villages that are envisaged to be net zero-carbon communities.

Launched in 2022, ‘Zero Bills’ is a world-first energy tariff from Octopus Energy that allows customers to move into homes which are fully kitted out with state-of-the-art clean tech – including a heat pump, a battery and solar panels – with no energy bills guaranteed for at least 5 or 10 years.

‘Zero Bills’ homes are powered by ‘Kraken’ which automatically matches the consumption and green energy generation of the homes in real time – without people living in them having to lift a finger.

Rob Boughton, Founder and Chief Executive of Thakeham, comments: “Low carbon living isn’t an aspiration – it can be achieved today. With the government committing to building 1.5 million homes, and half of our housing for 2050 not built yet, we have the opportunity to set a new benchmark for sustainable living. Strengthening our partnership with Octopus Energy will move us closer to making energy bills a thing of the past for our communities, while also playing a vital role in addressing the housing supply crisis."

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy, comments: “This is a huge step forward for us in making ‘Zero Bills’ the new norm. By teaming up with Thakeham, we’re creating homes that cost nothing to run while also making a significant dent in the UK’s carbon footprint. This partnership brings us closer to a future where energy bills are history.”