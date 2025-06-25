Housebuilder begins transformation of brownfield site into thriving new community at The Orchards, Nutbourne

By chris wotton
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST
Bewley Homes is delighted to announce progress at The Orchards, its exciting new development in the picturesque village of Nutbourne, West Sussex. Work is well underway to transform a former brownfield site into a vibrant, sustainable community that reflects the company’s commitment to quality and thoughtful design.

Captured in stunning detail by aerial drone photography, the early stages of site clearance are now visible, offering the first glimpse into what will soon become one of Bewley’s most desirable developments. The images showcase the scale of the project and its remarkable setting, surrounded by rolling green fields, mature trees, and expansive views of the West Sussex coastline.

The early groundwork phase—now in full swing—is focused on precision and sustainability, laying the foundations for 103 new homes, including 82 private and 21 affordable properties. The carefully curated mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes will cater to a broad range of lifestyles, alongside a new children’s nursery and generous green spaces that will enhance the village’s rural character.

Jo Dixon, Marketing Manager at Bewley Homes, commented: “This is the start of something special. As always, Bewley is committed to delivering high-quality homes in exceptional locations, and The Orchards at Nutbourne will be no exception.”

Residents at The Orchards will enjoy the best of both worlds—rural tranquillity with the convenience of modern living. Nutbourne offers easy access to local shops, schools, and parks, while the surrounding countryside invites exploration, from scenic walking trails to cycling routes.

The thoughtfully landscaped layout will create a softer, greener edge to the village, making The Orchards a welcoming and well-integrated addition to the community.

Interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest now at www.bewley.co.uk to stay informed about launch dates, availability, and pricing.

Site clearance

1. Contributed

Site clearance Photo: Submitted

site clearance for new housing

2. Contributed

site clearance for new housing Photo: Submitted

CGI of The Orchards

3. Contributed

CGI of The Orchards Photo: Submitted

CGI of The Orchards at Nutbourne

4. Contributed

CGI of The Orchards at Nutbourne Photo: Submitted

