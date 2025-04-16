Housebuilder breaks ground on 46-property site in Shripney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elivia Homes, a leading developer known for its design-focused approach and community-centric developments, is thrilled to announce the commencement of construction at Shripney Meadows, located in the charming village of Shripney.

Shripney Meadows is set to feature 46 meticulously designed dwellings, ranging from two to three-storey buildings, including a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom properties, some of which will feature garages. The development plans also include affordable housing options – 30% of the properties are available on Shared Ownership with Landspeed – that are seamlessly integrated into the site layout, maintaining Elivia Homes' commitment to creating inclusive communities.

Exterior designs at Shripney Meadows will beautifully combine traditional and contemporary elements, featuring brick, render, and composite slate roof tiles with the quaint addition of cosmetic chimney stacks, providing a nod to the past. These aesthetic choices are carefully crafted to ensure the new homes harmonise with the local architectural vernacular, enhancing the overall character of the area.

Sustainability remains at the heart of the development, much like the rest of Elivia’s sites. The homes help towards building a cleaner future with the inclusion of timber frameworks, air source heat pumps, sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) and electric vehicle chargepoints.

Situated just two miles north of the vibrant town centre of Bognor Regis and in close proximity to Chichester, Shripney Meadows offers future homeowners a perfect blend of countryside charm and urban convenience. This new development underscores Elivia Homes' commitment to expanding its exceptional residential offerings in the South East, following successful projects in nearby Barnham, Eastergate, Yapton, and Pagham.

With easy access to major transport links, including the Southern Railway station in Bognor Regis, residents can enjoy seamless connections to Brighton, Southampton, and London Victoria.

"Shripney Meadows represents an exciting chapter for Elivia Homes as we continue to build homes that not only meet the high standards of modern living but also contribute positively to the communities we serve," said Kevin Wawman, Managing Director of Elivia Homes’ Southern region. “We are confident that Shripney Meadows will provide our residents with a life well lived, surrounded by the best that Shripney and the greater Bognor Regis area have to offer.”

Construction is now underway, with the first phase of homes expected to be available for purchase soon. Substantial road improvement works will also be made when reconfiguring the entrance to the site.

Interested buyers are encouraged to reach out to Elivia Homes’ sales team for more information on securing their dream home at Shripney Meadows. To keep up to date with news at Shripney Meadows, visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments