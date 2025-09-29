Housebuilder brings new shared ownership homes to East Sussex with launches in Hastings, Hurst Green and Ninfield

As house prices in East Sussex continue to surpass the national average*, Southern Housing New Homes is addressing the local demand for affordable homes with three new developments - Holmhurst Gardens in Hastings, Foundry Close in Hurst Green and Ingrams Farm in Ninfield. Offering a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses and bungalows through Shared Ownership, properties at Holmhurst Gardens and Foundry Close are available now whilst Ingrams Farm is set to launch soon.

Located in some of the county’s most scenic locations, all three developments will provide much-needed affordable housing in East Sussex. These Shared Ownership homes are ideal for first-time buyers and growing families who may be struggling to get on the property ladder in the area.

Shared Ownership is a government-backed scheme that lets you buy a share of a home and pay rent on the part you don’t own. It’s a more affordable way to get on the property ladder, offering greater security than renting and the opportunity to build equity over time.

Jane Williams, Head of Sales for Southern Housing, comments: “Shared Ownership is ideal for buyers who may be priced out of the market. Customers purchase an initial share, typically between 25% and 75%, and pay subsidised rent on the remaining portion. Over time, homeowners can buy more shares through a process known as staircasing, eventually working towards full ownership. At Southern Housing New Homes, we offer a variety of properties through the scheme, and work closely with buyers to assess affordability and eligibility. Our independent financial advisors are on hand to help guide applicants through the process, ensuring the mortgage and share purchased are the right fit for their financial situation.”

Holmhurst Gardens

Southern Housing New Homes is committed to supporting local communities by prioritising affordable homeownership for nearby residents. That’s why, at both Holmhurst Gardens and Foundry Close, homes are currently available exclusively to those with a local connection to the Borough of Hastings and the Rother District respectively.

Jane continues: “Supporting our customers is at the heart of what we do, which is why we’re proud to be putting local communities first at our East Sussex developments. Not only through delivering affordable homeownership options at all three of these developments, but at Holmhurst Gardens and Foundry Close we’re giving people with ties to the area the earliest opportunity to secure a new home where they already live, work, or have family connections.”

Set in the peaceful village of Baldslow, Hastings, Holmhurst Gardens offers a collection of spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom houses through Shared Ownership. Just 2.5 miles from Hastings town centre and seafront, the development offers the perfect blend of countryside living and coastal charm. Holmhurst Gardens offers 12 different house types to suit a variety of buyers, each featuring a high-spec interior, private garden, two parking spaces and sustainable technologies such as air source heat pumps, Hive active heating systems and EV charging points. Holmhurst Gardens was recently shortlisted for Best New Development in the South at the First Time Buyer Readers' Awards.

Renowned for its history, once part of Holmhurst St. Mary, the site features a Grade I-listed Queen Anne statue from 1713, salvaged from St Paul’s Cathedral. Set among landscaped green spaces, residents can explore nearby walking trails including the 1066 Country Walk and Speckled Wood. Local amenities, schools like ARK Little Ridge Primary just a 20-minute walk, supermarkets and the Conquest Hospital are all within two miles. Hastings and Ore stations offer direct links to Ashford, Brighton and London. Prices for a 25% share of a two-bedroom home start from £86,250 (FMV: £345,000), with deposits from just £4,313.

Foundry Close

Just launched nearby is Foundry Close, a collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom Shared Ownership houses in the charming village of Hurst Green, East Sussex. Homes are set within the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and surrounded by scenic countryside and rolling farmland. Each home features a private rear garden, allocated parking and spacious interiors.

The local area offers essential amenities including a village shop, primary school, GP surgery and cosy country pubs such as The White Horse - all within walking distance. The wealth of nearby green space means weekends will be full of outdoor adventure, with footpaths connecting Shared Owners to nearby walking trails including the Sussex Border Path and High Weald Landscape Trail. Perfect for commuters, homes are just 0.7 miles from Hurst Green railway station, providing direct train services to London Charing Cross in under 90 minutes. Prices for a 25% share of a two-bedroom home start from £86,250 (FMV: £345,000).

Coming soon to the picturesque village of Ninfield in East Sussex, Ingrams Farm offers a collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses available through Shared Ownership. Surrounded by scenic countryside and just four miles from the historic town of Battle, the development combines rich local heritage with excellent amenities such as a children’s park on site and a wealth of nearby shops. Each home features a high-quality specification including modern kitchens with integrated appliances, private gardens, allocated parking spaces and energy-efficient features.

Perfect for families and first-time buyers alike, Ingrams Farm is ideally located close to a selection of schools, local shops, pubs and cafés. The development also offers convenient access to major roads and public transport such as Collington, Bexhill and Cooden Beach stations all just a 12-minute drive away. With Ashburnham Place just an 8-minute drive away, residents can enjoy family days out and countryside walks. Prices for a 25% share of a two-bedroom home start from £83,125 (FMV: £332,500).

For more information or to register your interest, visit:

https://shnewhomes.co.uk/properties/holmhurst-gardens

https://shnewhomes.co.uk/properties/foundry-close

https://shnewhomes.co.uk/properties/ingrams-farm