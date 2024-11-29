Housebuilder celebrates completion of Hanlye View development in Cuckfield, West Sussex

Horsham-based Sigma Homes has proudly celebrated the successful completion of its latest housing development, Hanlye View, close to the picturesque village of Cuckfield.

This £8.3 million project features just 13 energy-efficient contemporary homes, revitalising the former Court Meadow School site, which had remained vacant for a decade.

With the project now complete, five homes are currently available, priced from £680,000. Ranging from 1,139 to 1,751 sq ft, these three- and four-bedroom houses are ready for immediate occupancy with part exchange available on selected plots

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, commented on the milestone: “We are thrilled to announce the completion of Hanlye View. This redevelopment has transformed a vacant site into much-needed high-quality homes, enhancing the local community in the process. The early interest we've received showcases the desirability of Cuckfield and its affluent neighbourhood.

“Hanlye View offers a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy a country lifestyle with excellent commuter links, situated just 45 minutes from central London via train.”

The architectural design of Hanlye View fuses the traditional aesthetic of the historic village whilst incorporating striking contemporary features. The development enhances local biodiversity through the planting of new trees and hedgerows and all homes boast electric car charging points and high levels of insulation to achieve a high EPC-B rating.

The collection of redbrick homes features luxury accommodations across two floors, with attractive timber cladding, private gardens, bike storage, and parking. Additionally, two of the remaining plots include a 10 sqm contemporary garden room, offering versatile space for work, hobbies, or storage.

Many of the homes have been designed with future-proofing in mind, with the four-bedroom homes featuring a downstairs bedroom and ensuite. This multipurpose space could be adapted in later years for an elderly relative or a separate space for a teenager.

Inside, the high-specification homes feature underfloor heating for the ground-floor rooms, a contemporary-designed handleless kitchen with Silestone worktops and on-trend bathrooms with black taps and shower fittings.

Conveniently located within walking distance of local amenities and just two miles from Haywards Heath train station, Hanlye View provides residents with easy access to London Bridge in under an hour. The development is also well-connected to the A272, linking to the A23 and M23 for travel across the south of England and beyond.