Housebuilder celebrates sell-out success at Chichester development

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is celebrating a brand-new community after successfully completing the sale of its final home at its Shopwyke Lakes development in Chichester.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Since opening in 2021 Shopwyke Lakes has brought 169 new homes to the vibrant Chichester community, each designed with modern living in mind while thoughtfully designed to fit in with the rich heritage of the area.

The success of Shopwyke Lakes is not only a testament to the quality and appeal of the homes but also to Taylor Wimpey's commitment to enhancing the local community. Taylor Wimpey has been an active supporter of local causes and initiatives, fostering strong community ties and contributing to the wellbeing of Chichester residents.

Several local initiatives include donations to local charities such as My Sister’s House, Chichester District Foodbank and The Four Streets Project. In addition, Taylor Wimpey sponsored a forest school trip for Portfield Primary School, providing hi-vis jackets for safety. Further support also includes S106 contributions towards the local community totaling £1,750,126.

Shopwyke Lakes street scene

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are delighted with the new community we have created at Shopwyke Lakes and are proud to have supported the community of Chichester. We encourage those looking for homes in this area to visit our Regis Park development in Bognor Regis and our Barley Grange development in West Durrington and have a chat with our friendly sales team to find out about the incentives and offers available there.”

For those eager to purchase a home in the local area, Taylor Wimpey’s Regis Park development is located five miles away in Bognor Regis.

To find out more about the homes available from Taylor Wimpey in the Southern Counties area, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/