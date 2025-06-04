Housebuilder completes construction of development at Haywards Heath

Sussex-based housebuilder Sigma Homes has completed its boutique Spring Bank development located in Haywards Heath, West Sussex.

This exclusive scheme delivers just 20 elegant homes to the market, each thoughtfully designed to blend into the well-established surroundings. Spring Bank is now fully completed, with new residents due to move in by early summer.

A collection of homes still remains available, with the private cul-de-sac offering a mix of detached and semi-detached three- and four-bedroom houses from £550,000. Each high-specification property boasts open-plan living areas. Many of the three-bedroom homes include a separate study that offers the flexibility to be used as an additional bedroom. All properties feature private driveways for off-road parking, along with a covered area or garage, and private gardens equipped with a shed. All homes are built with sustainability in mind, including solar panels, air source heat pumps, car chargers and underfloor heating.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created at Spring Bank – a boutique development that respects the character of its setting while delivering high-specification new homes for modern lifestyles. It’s a peaceful, well-connected place to live, and we know the new community will flourish here. We look forward to seeing a close neighbourhood develop that will grow and thrive over time.”

Located less than a mile from Haywards Heath town centre, Spring Bank benefits from easy access to a host of local amenities, including schools, green spaces, and direct train services to London Bridge in under an hour. The traditional-style homes sit within a mature leafy setting, with landscaped frontages and pathways that enhance the development’s welcoming feel.

Caroline FitzGerald, a resident at Spring Bank, said: “The quality of Sigma Homes really stood out straight away. Unlike many other new builds we looked at, the layout and high spec immediately impressed us. The design makes brilliant use of the space—we have a large open-plan kitchen and family room, a separate lounge, and even a dedicated office for Richard. Plus, the south-facing garden is perfect for our Cavapoo, Lulu. It’s such a great place to live—just the other week we picked up our son from school and drove down to Brighton for fish and chips on the beach. It was a real pinch-me moment.”

Spring Bank is the latest in a series of successful completions by Sigma Homes, which has a strong reputation across Sussex and Surrey for delivering sensitively designed schemes that prioritise quality, location and attention to detail.

An exclusive Street Scene Opening Event took place on 9th May, as well as the unique opportunity to purchase Plot 14 at the promotional price of £625,000. Contact the sales team for more information or visit: www.sigmahomesgroup.co.uk.