Housebuilder exchanges on exclusive site in Barcombe Cross

Premium regional homebuilder Elivia Homes has successfully exchanged contracts with the promoter Gladman and their landowners, on a site in Barcombe Cross, East Sussex, where they will deliver a thoughtfully-designed development of 70 high-quality homes.

Situated just over three miles north of Lewes, the site forms an arable field with far reaching views of the South Downs, offering a tranquil and desirable village setting.

The new development will feature a mix of private and affordable homes, with 40% (28 homes) allocated as affordable units to meet the needs of the local community. This includes First Homes, Affordable Rent properties, and Shared Ownership units, ensuring a variety of housing options.

Elivia’s commitment to sustainability sits at the heart of the project. Homes will be constructed using timber frames and incorporate a range of eco-friendly features, including air-source heat pumps (ASHP), superior insulation, and electric vehicle charging points as standard.

The development will reflect the character and charm of Barcombe Cross, with designs that seamlessly blend traditional materials and finishes. The layout has been carefully crafted to preserve the natural beauty of the area, with broadleaved trees retained to enhance the landscape.

Steve Brownlie, Land and Development Director for Elivia Homes Eastern, commented, "We are thrilled to expand our presence in East Sussex with this new development in Barcombe Cross. Our focus on sustainable construction and design ensures that the scheme will meet the housing needs of the local community while preserving the natural character of the area. By offering a range of high-quality homes, including much-needed affordable housing, we are excited to make a positive contribution to this vibrant village and its surroundings."

Elivia’s new homes in Barcombe Cross are ideally located for families, with well-regarded schools nearby and the cultural and historical attractions of Lewes and the South Downs within easy reach. The development also offers convenient access to commuter links, with train services from Lewes connecting to London and other major destinations – London Victoria and London Bridge take just 66 minutes and 65 minutes respectively, whilst Brighton just a stone’s throw away.

This new project represents Elivia Homes’ ongoing commitment to creating exceptional, sustainable communities in aspirational locations across the South East.