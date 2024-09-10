David Wilson Homes is extending its deposit contribution scheme to thousands more key workers, as it continues to build homes at its Ersham Park development in Hailsham. The scheme offers eligible individuals a £1,000 deposit contribution for every £20,000 of a home’s purchase price.

The Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has been extended to include the 37,000 employees and volunteers of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), as well as the country’s 60,000 foster carers.

The scheme, originally launched in 2022 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service, now supports more key workers to afford a new home by helping to pay their deposit.

In addition to support for this NHS, workers in the Education sector, Police Force, Fire Service, Ministry of Defence, Environmental Service, National Highways, Transport Scotland & Transport for Wales, Probation Service, the Local Authority, and the Prison Service have all enjoyed support to get on to the property ladder, take a step up, or even to downsize.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have given support totalling £34m to over 2,000 key workers across the UK. As well as the deposit contribution, the housebuilders are also offering flooring, worth up to a further 1% of the value of the home.

Dave Nicoll, Fundraising Partnership Lead at the RNLI, said: “We are delighted to join this scheme and work with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes to offer RNLI employees and volunteers the chance to buy their own home.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Our Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme has already helped more than 2,000 buyers to purchase a low-carbon, energy-efficient home.

“While mortgage rates are starting to come down, many buyers are still struggling to get into a home that fits with their lifestyle. We’re now extending the scheme to include those who do outstanding and selfless work both with the RNLI and foster care services.” Currently available at David Wilson Homes’ Ersham Park is a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £319,995 for a two-bedroom home.

To find out more, visit www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499