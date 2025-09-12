Housebuilder invites Hassocks buyers to open house event

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging prospective buyers to visit its Friars Oak development for an exclusive tour of its brand new three and four bedroom homes.

The housebuilder is hosting a Hard Hat event at its Friars Oak development in Hassocks on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th September, from 10am to 5pm.

Attendees will be amongst the first to explore the new three and four bedroom homes which boast Symphony kitchens, smart appliances, and carefully selected flooring.

With a range of tailored offers, including Part Exchange, Deposit Top Up, Easymover and Mortgage Contribution, that have been designed to support applicable buyers, interested parties are encouraged to visit to learn more.

A CGI image of Taylor Wimpey's Friars Oak development in Hassocks

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the upcoming Hard Hat event at Friars Oak - a fantastic opportunity for customers to explore Hassocks, envision their future here, and become part of this growing community.

“Our sales team will also be on hand on the day to provide further information and answer any questions about the homes that are available and tailored offers on offer to applicable buyers. Spaces are limited, so please speak to our sales team to book an appointment.”

Friars Oak in Hassocks offers an exclusive collection of spacious two, three, and four bedroom homes from £490,000. All come with generous layouts and are thoughtfully designed for professionals and families alike. Each home showcases elevated living with hand-crafted Symphony kitchens, premium specifications, and select homes feature bi-fold doors.

For more information or to book an appointment with the Taylor Wimpey Friars Oak sales team, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks-/friars-oak.