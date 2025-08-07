Housebuilder invites prospective Sussex homeowners to two tailored buyer events this weekend

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging buyers in Sussex to visit its Friars Oak and Swingate Park developments for two exclusive Open House events this weekend.

Prospective buyers are invited to the housebuilder’s events at Friars Oak in Hassocks and Swingate Park in Hellingly on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August from 10am till 5pm to get an in-depth viewing of a range of three and four bedroom homes.

At Friars Oak, there will also be the opportunity for buyers to learn more about the housebuilder’s tailored Part Exchange scheme.

Those looking to move to either development with a home to sell may benefit from Taylor Wimpey’s Part Exchange scheme^. Taylor Wimpey could be the buyer of your current home, removing the stress and hassle of selling. Alternatively, buyers could save up to £20,000 and use that towards Stamp Duty, deposit or mortgage*.

Homes at Taylor Wimpey's Swingate Park development.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our Open House events in Hassocks and Hellingly this weekend. For anyone who is unable to join us on either day, our new three and four bedroom homes at Friars Oak in Hassocks and Swingate Park in Hellingly are available to view now at a time that most suits you.

“Anyone interested in the new homes at Friars Oak, our Part Exchange scheme, or to book an appointment can speak to the sales team by calling 01273052634, and interested visitors and buyers at Swingate Park can ring the sales team on 01323407195 to pencil in a visit and a viewing.”

Friars Oak currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available to view and buy now, with prices starting from £535,000.

For more information or to book an appointment with the Taylor Wimpey Friars Oak sales team, visit

Homes at Taylor Wimpey's Friars Oak development.

Swingate Park is presently offering a variety of two, three and four bedroom homes that are available to view and buy now, with prices starting from £335,000.

To learn more about Swingate Park or to book an appointment, go to https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hailsham/swingate-park.

All Friars Oak and Swingate Park homes come with energy efficient features, including triple glazing, solar panels and electric vehicle charging ports.

*T&C's apply, plot specific.

^ Part Exchange is only available on selected developments and homes. Your existing home must qualify with the relevant Taylor Wimpey criteria to be eligible for this offer. It will be considered in England, Scotland or Wales where we have a regional office and is subject to our standard terms and conditions. Please speak to one of our Sales Executives for more information. Full T&C’s - Part Exchange your existing property ‧ Taylor Wimpey.