Housebuilder launches coastal development in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham-based housebuilder Sigma Homes is now taking reservations for its coastal development, Seascape, in the seaside village of Rustington, West Sussex.

The 2.78 acre (1.13 h.a.) site is located on Sea Road in the village of Rustington. A short walk away from East Beach, the development will offer future residents an idyllic seaside setting close to numerous local amenities, including Rustington High Street with over 80 shops, including major retailers, independent and family-run businesses.

Further attractions can be found in Littlehampton which is less than a 5 minute drive away, as well as the popular town of Angmering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the wider Rustington Convalescent grounds, the first phase of the development will see 26 new houses built. The second phase will include seven homes, including houses and a collection of apartments created in some of the original properties, and will be made available at a later date.

Sigma Homes Launches Coastal Development, Seascape, in West Sussex

Construction work is due to take place this summer , with the first homes being ready for occupation in spring 2025.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “We are thrilled to now be accepting reservations for our latest development in West Sussex. This development boasts coastal living in a modern energy-efficient home, built to the highest standards.

“It is in an extremely accessible location, with train services to larger nearby towns and cities, as well as frequent train service in London and Gatwick airport. This development is extremely unique due to its coastal location and beautiful shingle beach, but also sits within the thriving local centre of Rustington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad