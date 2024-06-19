Housebuilder launches coastal development in West Sussex
The 2.78 acre (1.13 h.a.) site is located on Sea Road in the village of Rustington. A short walk away from East Beach, the development will offer future residents an idyllic seaside setting close to numerous local amenities, including Rustington High Street with over 80 shops, including major retailers, independent and family-run businesses.
Further attractions can be found in Littlehampton which is less than a 5 minute drive away, as well as the popular town of Angmering.
Part of the wider Rustington Convalescent grounds, the first phase of the development will see 26 new houses built. The second phase will include seven homes, including houses and a collection of apartments created in some of the original properties, and will be made available at a later date.
Construction work is due to take place this summer , with the first homes being ready for occupation in spring 2025.
Geoff Potton, Chief Executive of Sigma Homes, said: “We are thrilled to now be accepting reservations for our latest development in West Sussex. This development boasts coastal living in a modern energy-efficient home, built to the highest standards.
“It is in an extremely accessible location, with train services to larger nearby towns and cities, as well as frequent train service in London and Gatwick airport. This development is extremely unique due to its coastal location and beautiful shingle beach, but also sits within the thriving local centre of Rustington.”
Mewsbrook Park, which is Green Flag rated, is a short walk and offers plenty of activities for families and days out, including a boating lake, miniature railway, a café and various other facilities.
