Housebuilder launches coastal style show home at Hawthorn Grove development

With reliable transport links to Brighton and London, and coastal hotspots including Pevensey Bay, The Crumbles and Normans Bay, Eastbourne has become a sought-after location for seaside living.

For prospective buyers looking to enjoy the coastal lifestyle, just a fifteen-minute drive away from Eastbourne seafront, Hawthorn Grove in Westham offers a collection of three and four- bedroom homes.

Designed by Edward Thomas Interiors, the development has now unveiled a new four-bedroom coastal inspired show home, The Kennisham.

The Kennisham evokes a quintessential New England coastal charm theme and is designed for families embracing seaside living. This has been brought to life through styling including framed family photos, uplifting artwork, seashell accents, and even a hanging wetsuit on display.

The Kennisham - exterior

The interior palette is dominated by various shades of blue, from deep navy to soft powder, complemented by warm sand tones and light oak for a fresh feel. The design emphasises clean lines, creating an understated sophistication, with black accents providing a contemporary edge.

Estelle Palmer, Head of Design at Edward Thomas Interiors, commented: “Drawing inspiration from the peaceful landscape surrounding Hawthorn Grove, we wanted to create a home to feel like a retreat, while still being practical and welcoming for modern living.

"Potential homeowners will appreciate how the Kennisham integrates some of 2025's key interior trends, including the use of curves and waves in accessories and tableware, perfectly harmonising with the coastal theme. Additionally, classic stripes - a timeless symbol of the British seaside - are subtly woven into the decor through napkins, towels, soft furnishings, and the beautiful horizontal shiplap style wooden panelling in the guest bedroom."

Phil Hurring, Marketing Manager at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, adds: “The interiors have been designed with families in mind, offering a fresh, relaxing space whilst reflecting the charm of seaside living. The show home gives prospective buyers a chance to visualise themselves in a Barratt home and to see the quality of the homes we have on offer.”

Coastal Style Show Home

Hawthorn Grove is situated just a 4-minute drive, or a 15-minute walk to Pevensey and Westham train station, where prospective buyers can easily access transport links into Eastbourne, Hastings and Brighton. The town has a great sense of community with local shops, pubs and schools.

Buyers can purchase a new home at Hawthorn Grove in Westham, with a selection of three and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £385,000 for a three-bedroom home.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or Hawthorn Grove, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.

