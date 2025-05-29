Housebuilder launches first show homes at seaside development in West Wittering

Voted as one of the best places to live in the UK in 2024 , West Wittering continues to attract strong demand thanks to its sandy beaches, charming cobbled streets and vibrant mix of independent shops. Housebuilder Dandara is meeting the demand for the sought after village, with the launch of the first show homes at its seaside development, Wittering Place in West Wittering. The coastal inspired homes welcome prospective buyers to see what life could be like living minutes away from West Wittering beach.

Designed by interior design agency Abode, the four-bedroom Chartwell and Penhurst show homes display decor made from natural and recyclable materials, with inspiration from the nearby beach and incorporates timeless and traditional colour palettes.

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, adds: “Our homes at Wittering Place have been designed with the coastal location in mind, located only minutes away from the popular Wittering beach. Working with Abode we wanted to create that homely feel whilst incorporating the outside setting. Adding the finer details to replicate the nearby seaside, we are so pleased that our inspiration has come to life and look forward to welcoming new faces into the community we are building in the heart of West Wittering.”

The Chartwell show home combines texture and tone to striking effect, pairing light washed woods with Stiffkey blue, off-white and caramel hues. Standout features include a beach-themed second bedroom and a children’s room with a hand-painted cany mural – reflecting the playful and welcoming character of the local area.

In contrast, The Penhurst presents a more muted, elegant feel with a calming mix of browns and greys – promoting a calm and relaxed atmosphere throughout the home.

Joanne Davies-Jones, Sales Director at Abode, commented: “As creatives, we know the value of incorporating the local surroundings into show homes, and with Wittering Place so close to the beach, we wanted to keep the seaside feel at the heart of the designs. Created with luxury and elegance in mind, the details and combination of colours in each room create a sense of sophistication, from the cream corner sofa to the wood tone fitted shelving. Buyers will feel a sense of the sea as soon as they enter and that’s exactly what we wanted to achieve.”

Beyond its interiors’, Wittering Place is ideally located for a wide range of amenities closeby including West Sands Fun Fair in neighboring Selsey and Southsea Model Village on the edge of Portsmouth, ideal for families.

For commuters and day-trippers alike, the development is well connected, with convenient access to the A27 and A286, and Chichester just 20 minutes away by car. Chichester station offers regular services to London Victoria, Brighton and Portsmouth.

A selection of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are currently available to reserve from plan at Wittering Place. Prices start from £475,000 for a three-bedroom detached home.

To find out more about the homes available off plan at Wittering Place, visit https://www.dandara.com/wittering-place or call 01371 290 122.