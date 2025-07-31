Housebuilder launches £18,000 pledge to support West Sussex communities and businesses

Local housebuilder, Cala Homes has unveiled a pledge worth £18,000 aimed at supporting communities and businesses across West Sussex.

This is part of the brand’s Community Pledge, a UK-wide initiative bespoke to each of Cala’s developments, with the latest pledge launch taking place in Lancing at its New Monks Park development, which is now in its second phase.

The Community Pledge, developed by Cala’s local teams and shaped by community input, goes beyond the standard legal obligations. It delivers added value through a range of tailored initiatives, including bursaries, donations, staff volunteering, and more.

The first initiative under the Community Pledge in Lancing kicked off with the launch of the ‘Showhome of Support’, designed by Haus Interiors. In a bid to support local businesses, Cala partnered with independent retailers to furnish one of their showhomes with locally sourced products, adding a touch of West Sussex to the development.

Visitors of this showhome will find local delights such as organic coffee beans from Red Roaster, sparkling wine from Winston Estate, and Sussex dry gin from Slake Spirits, along with unique home products such as Martha Mitchell Design mugs featuring fine line images of local areas and books from Snake River Press, offering insights into West Sussex's vibrant culture.

Megan Wainwright, an interior stylist at Haus, shared, “During the design process, we focused on incorporating as many locally sourced items as possible, providing independent retailers with a platform to showcase their products to potential homebuyers. From delicious local treats to unique designs, we believe these products highlight the exceptional quality and variety available in the area.”

As Cala ramps up its community engagement in the second phase of New Monks Park, it has invited local charities, community groups, and businesses to get in touch and explore potential partnership opportunities.

Cala Homes regularly partners with local schools to address their needs and support where possible. This includes delivering two educational initiatives focused on staying safe around construction zones and understanding how new communities are built. If interested, the team at Cala is encouraging schools local to Lancing to get in touch.

Liz Stone, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala South Home Counties, said, “At Cala, communities are at the heart of everything we do. The Community Pledge is our way of making a deeper, more meaningful contribution to these areas and our goal is not only to deliver high-quality homes but also to add genuine value to the community, ensuring we leave a positive, lasting impact.”

If you are part of a local school, charity, community group, or business in West Sussex and are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Cala at New Monks Park, please contact [email protected] to discuss further.