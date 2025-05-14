Housebuilder offers exclusive sneak peak at its Hellingly development

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging prospective buyers to visit its Swingate Park development for an exclusive viewing of the new three storey properties, the three bedroom Densdale and the four bedroom Trelton.

Buyers are invited to the housebuilders event at Swingate Park on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May from 10am till 5pm. Attendees are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear on the day of their visit.

Ideal for young families and those looking for a little extra room, the three bedroom Densdale offers flexible and convenient living spaces. In the Densdale, the ground floor has an open plan kitchen dining area with French doors providing access to the rear garden. A home office can also be found on the ground floor - the perfect space to be transformed into a playroom or a room dedicated to hobbies.

The first floor showcases the family lounge, the family bathroom and a double bedroom, while the second floor offers two double bedrooms and bathroom.

The four bedroom Trelton offers living spaces ideal for larger and growing families alike. With a separate kitchen on the ground floor, the open plan living dining area offers access to the rear garden, perfect for entertaining friends and family. On the first floor, homeowners will find a large double bedroom, a bathroom and a single bedroom, while the second floor of the Trelton offers a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a WC with shower.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our exclusive event at Swingate Park. Our new three storey homes, The Trelton and The Densdale are suitable for a range of buyers and our sales team will be on hand to provide information on both the homes. Anyone who is interested in visiting us can speak to our sales team to book an appointment for an exclusive viewing.”

Taylor Wimpey’s sales team will be available on the day to give prospective buyers the opportunity to ask questions about the new three storey homes and any schemes available.

Swingate Park currently has a range of two, three, and four bedroom homes available, with prices starting from £335,000.

For more information or to book an appointment with our sales team, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hailsham/swingate-park or call 01323 407190.