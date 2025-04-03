Housebuilder offers exclusive sneak peek at its new four bedroom homes in Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is set to launch a range of new four bedroom homes at its Friars Oak development in Hassocks and is offering buyers an exclusive sneak peek of the homes this weekend.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friars Oak will be welcoming prospective buyers on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April from 10am - 5pm to get a first look at the new homes before they are completed.

The team at Friars Oak will be on hand to provide buyers with information about the homes available including the house types, local amenities in the Hassocks area and Taylor Wimpey incentives that could be applicable to buyers to help them move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friars Oak provides a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, with some homes ready to move into this spring.

The open plan living/dining room in The Lloyd property at Friars Oak

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “We're pleased to announce we’re offering an exclusive preview of our brand new beautifully specified four bedroom homes at Friars Oak. We can’t wait to meet buyers, show our first potential residents our new homes and help them find a home that best suits their needs and wishes.

“We’re excited that our four bedroom homes are nearing completion, and we are already looking forward to welcoming our first residents this spring/summer. Anyone interested in discovering more is encouraged to come and join us on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April to find your dream home or to visit our website for more details.”

Friars Oak is located near to a number of amenities, including cafes, pubs, restaurants and moments from Hassocks train station with direct links to London, Brighton and Gatwick Airport. There are also primary and secondary schooling options close by. The A23 also offers accessible routes to Crawley, Brighton and London Gatwick Airport.

For more information about Friars Oak, please visit, https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks-/friars-oak or call 01273 894366.