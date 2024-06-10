Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway Wessex has welcomed visitors to its new development in Angmering, where the first homes are taking shape.

The housebuilder opened a sales office at Langmead Place, with home-hunters also able to take a tour of The Weaver showhome, a professionally decorated and furnished four-bedroom showhome, and The Arkwright viewhome, which allows visitors the chance to see a house before it’s decorated.

Bellway is building 173 properties at the site off Water Lane, as part of a wider new 525-home neighbourhood.

Bellway Wessex sales manager Jon Rance said: “With work progressing well here we have been able to open our sales office and welcome visitors to the development for the first time. There was so much interest initially that we had previously decided to release the first homes for sale through a local estate agent until we were able to launch on site.

“This was a keenly anticipated event as a large number ofpeople turned up on the day to chat to our sales team, over coffee and cakes, and to have a first look at the site. Langmead Place features a collection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, including terraced, semi-detached and detached properties, to cater for a wide range of buyers.

“We also unveiled two impressive double-fronted new properties – a Weaver showhome and an Arkwright viewhome – on the busy launch day. House-hunters were very keen to get a look inside both detached properties which are cleverly designed to meet the demands of modern family living and have been dressed and decorated by our interior experts.

“The layout of the Arkwright features a spacious kitchen/family/dining room across the entire back of the property with French doors to the garden. There is also a front-facing living room and a study. Meanwhile, the Weaver offers a kitchen/family/dining space which flows through from the front of the house to the back where there are French doors to the garden, and there’s a separate dual-aspect living room, also with French doors. Both properties have utility rooms.

“Upstairs, the Arkwright features four bedrooms – one with en suite – and a family bathroom, while the Weaver has four double bedrooms, two with en suites and one with a dressing room. These are stunning properties which give visitors the perfect opportunity to see just how living in a high-quality new home at Langmead Place might look.”

The wider housing project will generate substantial investment in the area as part of the planning agreement. This includes more than £5 million for primary and secondary education, and more than £740,000 for nursery education.

More than £790,000 will be contributed towards sports and leisure in the area and more than £575,000 will go to healthcare.