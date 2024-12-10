Housebuilder starts work on 70 new seaside homes In West Wittering

With the rise of flexible working and growing awareness of the wellbeing benefits of coastal living, independent housebuilder Dandara is meeting increased demand with the launch of its latest development, Wittering Place, in West Wittering. Construction has now started on 70 new homes at the site.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wittering Place will deliver 49 private and 21 affordable homes, located just six miles from Chichester. The development will feature a mix of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes, with sales opening in the New Year for off-plan purchases.

Situated a short walk from West Wittering Beach, the homes have been designed to complement their coastal setting, offering light, airy, and open-plan living spaces, alongside private gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Ebbs, Managing Director at Dandara Southern, commented:“As hybrid working becomes the new normal, allowing people to prioritise their health and wellbeing, homes that enable buyers to enjoy a seaside lifestyle while working from home are increasingly in demand. At Dandara, we’re committed to creating homes that meet the needs of modern buyers.

Groundbreaking at West Wittering

“We’re proud to add Wittering Place to our extensive Southern portfolio. This development offers something for everyone, from first-time buyers starting their homeownership journey to those seeking a peaceful coastal retreat.”

Nestled between the coast and countryside, Wittering Place is just three miles from the National Trust’s East Head, one of the UK’s most dynamic sand and shingle spits.

The nearby West Wittering village centre provides a range of amenities, including a pharmacy, post office, and Tesco Express, while Chichester city centre, with its broader shopping options, is a convenient 30-minute drive away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideal for families, the area boasts well-regarded schools, including West Wittering Parochial Church of England Primary School, while older students are served by Chichester High School, just an 18-minute drive from the development.

The development is well-connected, with local bus and coach services providing access to Chichester, which in turn offers train routes to London, Portsmouth, and Southampton.

For more information about the new homes at Wittering Place, please visit www.dandara.com.