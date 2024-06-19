Housebuilder's Shopwyke Lakes development in Chichester achieves 95% sold milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is urging interested home buyers to get in touch as it announces 95% of homes at its Shopwyke Lakes development in Chichester are now sold.

The popular development, which has three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes available, is perfect for first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers looking for modern day living.

Located on the edge of Chichester, Shopwyke Lakes has been popular with commuters and families alike with its picturesque surroundings and convenient access to local amenities. With its close-knit neighbourhood feel and surrounding countryside, Shopwyke Lakes remains a sought-after location for those looking to call Chichester home.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re so pleased that Shopwyke is now 95% sold with only a handful of homes left. It’s been exciting to watch this community flourish and we’re delighted to see it near completion.

Shopwyke Lakes street scene

“This is the last chance for homebuyers to join this popular community. We encourage anyone who is interested in moving to this idyllic location with great transport links into the city to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment.”

Ideal for families or young professionals looking to make their first step onto the property ladder, Shopwyke Lakes has several three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes available, built with energy efficient materials and features to help save on energy costs.

Situated close to the historic city of Chichester, the homes at the development have been carefully designed to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Upon completion, residents will also benefit from green open spaces, a play area and pedestrian and cycle pathways.