The semi-detached house is in Alberta Road, a quiet residential cul-de-sac. It offers large, flexible accommodation and it is available with no chain.

There are two family bathrooms, one on each floor, plus an en-suite shower room to bedroom one. The main house has a modern fitted kitchen, large lounge / diner and five bedrooms, four of them doubles.

The rear garden can be easily maintained and the front provides an extensive area that would park many vehicles or a caravan/boat.

The three-room annexe, which is accessed via the porch, includes a kitchen / utility room and a separate bedroom.

The house is on the market with Bradley & Lacy, priced at £485,000.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Alberta Road, Worthing : Alberta Road, Worthing This hugely extended house with a separate annexe has come on the market with Bradley & Lacy, priced at £485,000. Photo: Zoopla

