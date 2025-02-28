Imposing Victorian home with period features comes on the market in Worthing at £1.15million

The agents say the five-bedroom detached house is stunning. This is an opportunity to buy a beautiful period home in Oxford Road, an exclusive central road close to Worthing town centre and the main railway station.
The property boasts a wealth of original features, including floor tiles, decorative cornicing and high ceilings, and has been decorated and restored to a high standard throughout.
Accommodation includes two large reception rooms with eye-catching fireplaces, an open-plan kitchen / diner, a sun room, cellar and three bathrooms.
There are three double bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, along with a utility cupboard. The second floor has two further double bedrooms and an en-suite bathroom.
The wrap-around south and west-facing gardens are a key feature. There is a large patio and lawn. Also outside is a brick garden room, detached garage, driveway and self-contained annexe / studio with kitchen, toilet and shower.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.