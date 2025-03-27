Impressive character house with Second World War shelter in the garden comes on the market in Littlehampton

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 27th Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
An exceptional character house in one of Littlehampton's most ought-after roads has come on the market chain free.

The six-bedroom property is a charming detached residence dating back to circa 1915.

It is substantial and impressive, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a south-facing balcony offering stunning views overlooking tennis courts.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the property is in good condition throughout and is available for sale by private treaty. It is located in Maltravers Drive, within a few hundred metres of the seafront, and has a price of £825,000.

The property retains many original features, including a delightful conservatory and a generous sitting room with a striking feature fireplace.

The extensive gardens are a standout feature, offering a large lawn, mature shrubs and a variety of trees. Raised vegetable beds, as well as a secluded decking area above a World War Two air raid shelter, provide both charm and tranquillity.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This six-bedroom property is a charming detached residence dating back to circa 1915

1. Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton

This six-bedroom property is a charming detached residence dating back to circa 1915 Photo: Zoopla

The property retains many original features, including this delightful conservatory

2. Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton

The property retains many original features, including this delightful conservatory Photo: Zoopla

The south-facing balcony offers stunning views overlooking tennis courts

3. Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton

The south-facing balcony offers stunning views overlooking tennis courts Photo: Zoopla

There is a panelled hallway with stairs to the first and second floors

4. Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton

There is a panelled hallway with stairs to the first and second floors Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice