Impressive character house with Second World War shelter in the garden comes on the market in Littlehampton

The six-bedroom property is a charming detached residence dating back to circa 1915.

It is substantial and impressive, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a south-facing balcony offering stunning views overlooking tennis courts.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the property is in good condition throughout and is available for sale by private treaty. It is located in Maltravers Drive, within a few hundred metres of the seafront, and has a price of £825,000.

The property retains many original features, including a delightful conservatory and a generous sitting room with a striking feature fireplace.

The extensive gardens are a standout feature, offering a large lawn, mature shrubs and a variety of trees. Raised vegetable beds, as well as a secluded decking area above a World War Two air raid shelter, provide both charm and tranquillity.

4 . Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton There is a panelled hallway with stairs to the first and second floors Photo: Zoopla