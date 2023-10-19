Impressive detached house in sought-after Worthing location with spacious living and entertaining spaces, inside and out

BREAKING
This impressive detached house in a sought-after Worthing location has been thoughtfully extended to provide bright, spacious living and entertaining spaces that are perfect for a family.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:57 BST

Set back behind a lawned front garden and private drive, the house in South Farm Road, Worthing, has just come on the market with Yopa West Sussex and offers in excess of £625,000 are invited.

The enclosed storm porch with quarry-tiled floor is practical for muddy boots and paws, and the door then opens into a charming reception hall. The lounge with feature working fireplace is a separate space that overlooks the front garden but the heart of the home is the social family kitchen that flows together dining and lounge areas with a fully-fitted kitchen as the centrepiece.

The agents say it really is a stunning room that opens with two sets of double doors to the gardens for alfresco summer living and entertaining. The practical utility room is a benefit and the shower room with WC also has a door to the side alfresco dining terrace – ideal for guests.

The first floor has a good-sized landing with a window over the turning staircase. The two main bedrooms are both good proportions, and the third, currently a study, would take a small double bed. These are complemented by a luxurious full bathroom suite with a separate large walk-in cascade shower and double-ended bath.

The rear garden is enclosed, with a lawn bordered by sleepers, stocked beds and a useful storage shed. The garden has been designed for family use and alfresco summer entertaining, with the side return making a lovely dining and relaxing terrace.

The property is ideally located for Worthing High School and Worthing railway station, with the seafront promenade and town centre shop within walking distance.

1. South Farm Road, Worthing

South Farm Road, Worthing Photo: Yopa West Sussex

2. South Farm Road, Worthing

South Farm Road, Worthing Photo: Yopa West Sussex

3. South Farm Road, Worthing

South Farm Road, Worthing Photo: Yopa West Sussex

4. South Farm Road, Worthing

South Farm Road, Worthing Photo: Yopa West Sussex

