Impressive detached house in sought-after Worthing location with spacious living and entertaining spaces, inside and out

This impressive detached house in a sought-after Worthing location has been thoughtfully extended to provide bright, spacious living and entertaining spaces that are perfect for a family.

Set back behind a lawned front garden and private drive, the house in South Farm Road, Worthing, has just come on the market with Yopa West Sussex and offers in excess of £625,000 are invited.

The enclosed storm porch with quarry-tiled floor is practical for muddy boots and paws, and the door then opens into a charming reception hall. The lounge with feature working fireplace is a separate space that overlooks the front garden but the heart of the home is the social family kitchen that flows together dining and lounge areas with a fully-fitted kitchen as the centrepiece.

The agents say it really is a stunning room that opens with two sets of double doors to the gardens for alfresco summer living and entertaining. The practical utility room is a benefit and the shower room with WC also has a door to the side alfresco dining terrace – ideal for guests.

The first floor has a good-sized landing with a window over the turning staircase. The two main bedrooms are both good proportions, and the third, currently a study, would take a small double bed. These are complemented by a luxurious full bathroom suite with a separate large walk-in cascade shower and double-ended bath.

The rear garden is enclosed, with a lawn bordered by sleepers, stocked beds and a useful storage shed. The garden has been designed for family use and alfresco summer entertaining, with the side return making a lovely dining and relaxing terrace.

The property is ideally located for Worthing High School and Worthing railway station, with the seafront promenade and town centre shop within walking distance.

1 . South Farm Road, Worthing Set back behind a lawned front garden and private drive, the house in South Farm Road, Worthing, has just come on the market with Yopa West Sussex and offers in excess of £625,000 are invited. Photo: Yopa West Sussex

2 . South Farm Road, Worthing Set back behind a lawned front garden and private drive, the house in South Farm Road, Worthing, has just come on the market with Yopa West Sussex and offers in excess of £625,000 are invited. Photo: Yopa West Sussex

3 . South Farm Road, Worthing Set back behind a lawned front garden and private drive, the house in South Farm Road, Worthing, has just come on the market with Yopa West Sussex and offers in excess of £625,000 are invited. Photo: Yopa West Sussex