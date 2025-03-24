Impressive executive-style detached house comes on the market in Littlehampton with no forward chain

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:33 BST
An impressive executive-style detached house has come on the market in Littlehampton with no forward chain.

The four-bedroom property in Toddington Park is a substantial family home with west-facing back garden, priced at £585,000.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says it is an exceptional property, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large west-facing plot, and it is in excellent condition throughout.

The spacious layout offers bright and airy accommodation throughout. The ground floor has a 27ft lounge, separate dining room, study and a delightful conservatory.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a separate dressing area and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The other bedrooms are also doubles and there is a sizeable family bathroom with both bath and shower.

The well stocked garden has well-manicured lawns and various fruit trees, including fig, pear, apple and plum, plus a patio area with awning to fully enjoy its benefits.

The large driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles and there is a double garage with electrically-powered door.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This impressive executive-style detached house has come on the market in Littlehampton with no forward chain

1. Toddington Park, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

Estate agent Glyn Jones says this is an exceptional property, in excellent condition throughout

2. Toddington Park, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

The dining room has doors to the 27ft lounge and to the garden

3. Toddington Park, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

The spacious layout offers bright and airy accommodation throughout

4. Toddington Park, Littlehampton

Photo: Zoopla

