Impressive executive-style detached house comes on the market in Littlehampton with no forward chain

The four-bedroom property in Toddington Park is a substantial family home with west-facing back garden, priced at £585,000.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says it is an exceptional property, situated at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large west-facing plot, and it is in excellent condition throughout.

The spacious layout offers bright and airy accommodation throughout. The ground floor has a 27ft lounge, separate dining room, study and a delightful conservatory.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a separate dressing area and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The other bedrooms are also doubles and there is a sizeable family bathroom with both bath and shower.

The well stocked garden has well-manicured lawns and various fruit trees, including fig, pear, apple and plum, plus a patio area with awning to fully enjoy its benefits.

The large driveway provides parking for multiple vehicles and there is a double garage with electrically-powered door.

