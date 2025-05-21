Impressive new homes at The Limes will emphasise value of thoughtful design

A beautiful new boutique development soon to launch from Elivia Homes will emphasise how much homebuyers stand to gain from thoughtful design.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The Limes in Buxted, near Uckfield (East Sussex), will be home to nine stunning new properties, six of which will be for private sale when the development launches in the summer.

Ranging from three to five bedrooms, the homes will suit an exceptional range of buyers’ needs thanks to their carefully considered layouts – all while blending access to an abundance of nature with an easy commute into London.

East Sussex is popular with those wanting to live close to the capital while avoiding its eye-watering property prices. The average house price in London during the past year was £683,820 according to Rightmove, while in East Sussex it was a far more reasonable £426,098. [1] [2]

CGI of The Limes by Elivia Homes

The Limes meets demand for such homes perfectly, with the picturesque village of Buxted and the glorious Wealden countryside on the doorstep and generous green spaces around the properties, enhancing the area’s natural beauty. The tranquil, leafy setting is complemented by easy access to London from Buxted station, a 20-minute stroll from The Limes.

From there, trains reach Croydon in 60 minutes, London Bridge in 77 minutes and London Victoria in 81 minutes. Gatwick is also just 24 miles away, making for easy international travel, whether for business or pleasure.

Yet The Limes has so much more to offer than its excellent location. Designed with contemporary buyers in mind, the traditionally inspired architecture of the properties’ exterior gives way to cleverly considered interiors and diverse layouts that suit a wide range of needs.

The three-bedroom Brambleton house type is a perfect example of this. The spacious home has a bedroom with an en-suite shower room downstairs, plus two further bedrooms (one with en-suite) upstairs. This provides plenty of scope for parents wanting their own space, an older relative or an independence-seeking teenager to have their own room downstairs.

There’s also a study upstairs that could serve as a nursery, meeting the needs of growing families as well. Downstairs, the open plan kitchen/diner and separate living room provide plenty of space and accommodate a range of uses, while the utility room and various built-in wardrobes and cupboards provide for clutter-free living.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “Families’ needs change over time, so it’s important to create homes that can flex and evolve alongside their owners’ requirements. Doing so delivers greater long-term value, as we’re demonstrating with the thoughtfully designed homes at The Limes.”

The Limes’ chalet-style bungalows, which feature a partial dormer-style first floor, are another example of how this considered design can support versatile usage. The properties have a main bedroom upstairs with a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, plus a family bathroom and two further bedrooms downstairs, one of which could happily serve as an office for home-based workers.

Every home at The Limes boasts Elivia’s signature craftsmanship and attention to detail, with contemporary comforts that support a superior standard of living. They include shaker-style kitchens with integrated Bosch or Siemens appliances, a combination of Amtico flooring and plush carpets, and power to the loft and garage for additional flexibility.

On the sustainability front, the properties come with car charging stations, photovoltaic solar panels and underfloor heating to the ground floor via an air source heat pump with thermostat control (plus radiators to first floor with wireless thermostat). Every property comes with a 10-year LABC warranty for peace of mind.

The local area provides everything that buyers need for everyday life. Buxted offers a warm and welcoming community, with facilities including a village shop, medical centre, pharmacy and two highly regarded gastropubs. For further shops and restaurants, Uckfield, with its Waitrose, Tesco, independent cinema and thriving high street, is a 10-minute drive away. Crowborough, Eastbourne, Tunbridge Wells and Brighton are also easily reachable by car, for diverse shopping, dining and coastal experiences.

The village supports a relaxed pace of life, while the surrounding landscape is ideal for those who love the outdoors, providing an abundance of walking and cycling routes that are perfect for exploring the rolling countryside and taking in the sweeping views. On the edge of the High Weald Area of Natural Beauty, The Limes puts the ancient landscape of Ashdown Forest within easy reach.

For families with school-age children, Buxted CofE Primary School (rated Good by Ofsted) is within walking distance of The Limes. Secondary school options include Beacon Academy and Uckfield College, both of which have been rated Outstanding. Meanwhile, Brighton College, Roedean, Mayfield School, Bede’s and Hurstpierpoint College provide plenty of options for families seeking independent local schools.

Prices at The Limes start from £600,000 To find out more, register your interest by calling 01732 770991 or visiting the website.