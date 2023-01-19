In 16 photos: this large countryside property in Ditchling has seven bedrooms and 21 stables
A seven-bed detached home in a picturesque area of the South Downs is on the market for £1,850,000.
The freehold property in Spatham Lane, Ditchling, has stunning countryside views, a five bedroom chalet bungalow, an annexe with two further bedrooms, a bathroom, a sitting room, a kitchen/breakfast room, two barns, 21 stables, a feed store and a tack room.
The property is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales who said: “The property would make an excellent livery yard, providing potential as an income generator and with housing for staff if required, or as a competition yard. Equally it would suit smallholders or those who prefer to keep their horses at home, with the option to rent out additional facilities.”
The property is set down a private track and the boundary is enclosed by mature trees, while the gardens feature a duck pond and lawned areas.