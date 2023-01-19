The freehold property in Spatham Lane, Ditchling, has stunning countryside views, a five bedroom chalet bungalow, an annexe with two further bedrooms, a bathroom, a sitting room, a kitchen/breakfast room, two barns, 21 stables, a feed store and a tack room.

The property is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales who said: “The property would make an excellent livery yard, providing potential as an income generator and with housing for staff if required, or as a competition yard. Equally it would suit smallholders or those who prefer to keep their horses at home, with the option to rent out additional facilities.”