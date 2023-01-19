Edit Account-Sign Out
In 16 photos: this large countryside property in Ditchling has seven bedrooms and 21 stables

A seven-bed detached home in a picturesque area of the South Downs is on the market for £1,850,000.

By Lawrence Smith
2 minutes ago

The freehold property in Spatham Lane, Ditchling, has stunning countryside views, a five bedroom chalet bungalow, an annexe with two further bedrooms, a bathroom, a sitting room, a kitchen/breakfast room, two barns, 21 stables, a feed store and a tack room.

The property is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales who said: “The property would make an excellent livery yard, providing potential as an income generator and with housing for staff if required, or as a competition yard. Equally it would suit smallholders or those who prefer to keep their horses at home, with the option to rent out additional facilities.”

The property is set down a private track and the boundary is enclosed by mature trees, while the gardens feature a duck pond and lawned areas.

Visit zoopla.co.uk to find out more.

1. A bright home

Hamptons said: "The property is believed to be 1960s but has been improved over the years to create a spacious and bright home."

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

2. Utility room

The ground floor accommodation begins with an entrance hall, which leads to a kitchen/breakfast room and adjoining utility room and W.C.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

3. Grassland

The grassland is about 24 acres and is separated into paddock grazing by post and rail fencing.

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

4. En suite

Two of the bedrooms have an en suite

Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

