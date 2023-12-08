A rarely available detached chalet bungalow is up for sale in Burgess Hill for £575,000.

The four-bed freehold property on Midfields Walk offers ample parking in a quiet cul-de-sac and is just a ten-minute walk from Burgess Hill railway station.

The home has two private parking spaces and two more shared guest parking spaces.

The entrance hall has stairs to the first floor, plus understairs storage. The rear-facing lounge-diner features doors to the garden, a functioning fireplace and a serving hatch to the kitchen.

The kitchen is well appointed and has an external side door leading to the garden. It also offers direct access to the garage, which is fitted with electrics.

There are two front-facing bedrooms and a cloakroom with a toilet and sink downstairs.

Upstairs are two large bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and views over the rear garden. The garden itself has a space for al fresco dining and the home has solar panels.

1 . Bungalow The four-bedroom detached bungalow is in a quiet no-through road Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

2 . Bedroom Upstairs, the two bedrooms are serviced by the family bathroom Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

3 . D The large lounge-diner has plenty of space for both living and dining room furniture Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings

4 . Bedroom The property has four bedrooms Photo: Hunters Estate Agents & Lettings