A unique farmhouse that was home to a famous writer is up for sale in East Sussex.

Ringmer Park Farmhouse in Ham Lane, Ringmer, was once lived in by artist and writer Angelica Garnett.

She was the daughter of Vanessa Bell, the acclaimed painter from Charleston Farmhouse and founding member of the Bloomsbury Group. Angelica Garnett wrote the memoir Deceived with Kindness, which detailed her life growing up in the Bloomsbury Group, and she was also involved in getting Charleston restored and opened to the public.

The four/five bedroom home is being sold by Oakley Property, Lewes, and is on the market for £1,150,000.

A spokesperson said: “The house still features original artwork, but now provides a spacious house with good size accommodation and views across farmland from every window, the gardens that wrap around are stunning too.”

The home boasts an original solid wood front door, an entrance vestibule with a quarry tiled floor, an entrance hall with book shelves and original artwork alongside solid oak stairs to the first floor. The drawing room is double aspect with a bay window and a wood burning stove in an original fireplace. There is artwork around this room and a bright lounge/studio with French doors to the garden.

The kitchen/dining room has handmade wooden units, a Stanley range cooker and a two-ring gas and electric hob with other integrated appliances. There is also a walk in shelved pantry. The rear lobby/utility room has plumbing for white goods. On the ground floor there is a bedroom/study with a walk in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

The first-floor landing features more artwork and a skylight, as well as access to a large loft space with a pull down ladder. The first bedroom on this floor is triple aspect with countryside views and a walk-through dressing room. The second bedroom is double aspect with a hatch to the loft, while bedroom three has a window over the garden and an airing cupboard. Bedroom four has a storage cupboard.

Ringmer is a large village and has many shops and two cafes. There are schools for all ages, as well as sports clubs. Lewes is three miles away and a short journey by bus, car, or bike on the new cycle path.

1 . Ringmer Park Farmhouse Ringmer Park Farmhouse in Ham Lane, Ringmer Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes

2 . Artwork The house still features original artwork Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes

3 . Garden French doors lead out to the garden Photo: Oakley Property, Lewes