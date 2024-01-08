A four-bedroom detached house is on sale in Burgess Hill for £850,000 through PSP Homes.

The freehold property in Ferndale Road offers spacious and flexible accommodation.

Inglenook, a chalet home, was built in the 1950s and has a westerly plot that backs onto woodland.

People can see the full listing and more photos at www.zoopla.co.uk.

The renovated home has a spacious central entrance hall, an open plan kitchen/dining/living room, a sitting area with a Chesneys log burning stove, and 11ft sliding doors to a garden. At the other end of the hall are two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes. On the first floor are two further double bedrooms. There is a new central heating system, new windows throughout and new flooring throughout.

The garden has a large paved terrace, a level lawn and gated access to both sides. There is a front garden as well. The garage has power and lighting and the driveway offers room for about five cars.

