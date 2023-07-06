NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

In photos: have a look at this £1m semi-detached former Victorian coach house that’s up for sale in a West Sussex village

A four-bed semi-detached house is up for sale in Pease Pottage for £1,000,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST

The former Victorian coach house in the Tilgate Forest Lodge Estate, Brighton Road, is freehold and is being sold by Connells – Crawley.

The 2,626 square-foot property has been recently extended.

It offers: a family room, a ground floor study with a feature fireplace, a ground floor cloak/shower room, a south-west facing rear garden and grounds of about half an acre, a large private courtyard for parking, a lounge with a feature wood burning stove, a kitchen/breakfast room, and a newly built dining room leading off the kitchen.

There are four first floor double bedrooms with an en-suite to the master bedroom.

At the rear of the property is a large paved patio, which an be used for alfresco dining. There is also a large timber sun deck with a covered log-store, a timber garden shed, two detached stores, a timber chalet studio/garden room and a vegetable garden.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

The former Victorian coach house in the Tilgate Forest Lodge Estate

1. Victorian

The former Victorian coach house in the Tilgate Forest Lodge Estate Photo: Connells – Crawley

The home has a welcoming entrance hallway

2. Hallway

The home has a welcoming entrance hallway Photo: Connells – Crawley

The master bedroom is serviced by an en suite bathroom

3. Bathroom

The master bedroom is serviced by an en suite bathroom Photo: Connells – Crawley

There is a modern fitted kitchen withspace for a large breakfast table

4. Kitchen

There is a modern fitted kitchen withspace for a large breakfast table Photo: Connells – Crawley

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Victorian