In photos: have a look at this £1m semi-detached former Victorian coach house that’s up for sale in a West Sussex village
The former Victorian coach house in the Tilgate Forest Lodge Estate, Brighton Road, is freehold and is being sold by Connells – Crawley.
The 2,626 square-foot property has been recently extended.
It offers: a family room, a ground floor study with a feature fireplace, a ground floor cloak/shower room, a south-west facing rear garden and grounds of about half an acre, a large private courtyard for parking, a lounge with a feature wood burning stove, a kitchen/breakfast room, and a newly built dining room leading off the kitchen.
There are four first floor double bedrooms with an en-suite to the master bedroom.
At the rear of the property is a large paved patio, which an be used for alfresco dining. There is also a large timber sun deck with a covered log-store, a timber garden shed, two detached stores, a timber chalet studio/garden room and a vegetable garden.
Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.