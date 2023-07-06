A four-bed semi-detached house is up for sale in Pease Pottage for £1,000,000.

The former Victorian coach house in the Tilgate Forest Lodge Estate, Brighton Road, is freehold and is being sold by Connells – Crawley.

The 2,626 square-foot property has been recently extended.

It offers: a family room, a ground floor study with a feature fireplace, a ground floor cloak/shower room, a south-west facing rear garden and grounds of about half an acre, a large private courtyard for parking, a lounge with a feature wood burning stove, a kitchen/breakfast room, and a newly built dining room leading off the kitchen.

There are four first floor double bedrooms with an en-suite to the master bedroom.

At the rear of the property is a large paved patio, which an be used for alfresco dining. There is also a large timber sun deck with a covered log-store, a timber garden shed, two detached stores, a timber chalet studio/garden room and a vegetable garden.

1 . Victorian The former Victorian coach house in the Tilgate Forest Lodge Estate Photo: Connells – Crawley

2 . Hallway The home has a welcoming entrance hallway Photo: Connells – Crawley

3 . Bathroom The master bedroom is serviced by an en suite bathroom Photo: Connells – Crawley

4 . Kitchen There is a modern fitted kitchen withspace for a large breakfast table Photo: Connells – Crawley

Next Page Page 1 of 4