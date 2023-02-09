Edit Account-Sign Out
A two-bedroom holiday home near Horsham is on the market for £60,000

In photos: holiday home near Horsham ... on the market for £60,000

A two-bedroom holiday home near Horsham has gone on the market priced at £60,000.

By Sarah Page
3 minutes ago

The property – at Jackrells Lane, Southwater – has a side and rear decked area and overlooks a green.

It is on sale through estate agents Cubitt and West who say that cash buyers only are wanted and buyers must be aged over 50.

There is also an annual ground rent of £4,071 to pay.

The dog-friendly park and amenities, including a dog walking field and clubhouse, are open 11 months of the year.

The property is a 38' x 12' Swift Antibes model.

See www.zoopla.co.uk

1. Holiday home near Horsham

There is an open plan living area which includes a sofa bed which could offer additional sleeping for another two people.

Photo: Contriubted

Photo Sales

2. Holiday home near Horsham

There is a large kitchen/dining area

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Holiday home near Horsham

The property has two bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Holiday home near Horsham

There are two shower rooms, one of which is ensuite

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
