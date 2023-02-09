In photos: holiday home near Horsham ... on the market for £60,000
A two-bedroom holiday home near Horsham has gone on the market priced at £60,000.
The property – at Jackrells Lane, Southwater – has a side and rear decked area and overlooks a green.
It is on sale through estate agents Cubitt and West who say that cash buyers only are wanted and buyers must be aged over 50.
There is also an annual ground rent of £4,071 to pay.
The dog-friendly park and amenities, including a dog walking field and clubhouse, are open 11 months of the year.
The property is a 38' x 12' Swift Antibes model.
