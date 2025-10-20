In photos: semi-detached house with holiday let near border of East and Mid Sussex on sale for £1.2m

3 Delbury Cottages is on East Grinstead Road, North Chailey, and is for sale through Yopa for £1,250,000.

People can view the full details at www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/459739.

A Yopa spokesperson said: “Tucked away in a picturesque rural setting with far-reaching views across the fields to Chailey Green and St Peter’s Church, 3 Delbury Cottages is a remarkable home that combines character, versatility, and opportunity. Set on a generous plot with extensive outbuildings, parking for multiple vehicles, and two garages, this beautifully updated former estate cottage offers a unique lifestyle option for families seeking space, flexibility, and the potential for multigenerational living or income generation.”

The family home dates back to about 1908 and was extended in 1986. Yopa said the property has been ‘thoughtfully modernised’ since 1999 to blend ‘original charm with contemporary comforts’.

The house has two reception rooms, a kitchen with bifold doors opening to the garden and four spacious double bedrooms.

Yopa said: “Beyond the main residence, the property’s standout feature is Owl Cottage, a purpose-built holiday let completed in 2021. This impressive single-storey accommodation offers three double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a spacious open-plan living area, all designed with accessibility and modern sustainability in mind. Heated via an air source heat pump and fitted with solar panels, Owl Cottage has achieved strong trading success as a compliant, profitable furnished holiday letting.”

The wider grounds are private and have a Certificate of Lawful Use that confirms the full residential curtilage, allowing scope for further development subject to permissions. The property is to the north of the Chailey Green Conservation Area and offers easy access to Haywards Heath, Lewes and Brighton.

The Yopa spokesperson said: “3 Delbury Cottages represents a rare opportunity to enjoy a flexible countryside lifestyle with income potential in one of Sussex’s most desirable rural settings.”

1 . 3 Delbury Cottages 3 Delbury Cottages is a seven-bedroom semi-detached house near the border of East and Mid Sussex. Photo: Yopa Photo: Yopa

2 . Two reception rooms The house has two reception rooms. Photo: Yopa Photo: Yopa

3 . JPSEnews-20-10-25-east grinstead road chailey 14-SSXupload.jpeg Yopa said the home is ideal for families seeking space. Photo: Yopa Photo: Yopa