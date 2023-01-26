Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In photos: six double-bedroom house with heated swimming pool on the market in Haywards Heath

A huge six double-bedroom house has just come onto the market in Haywards Heath for £1,500,000.

By Lawrence Smith
14 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 4:29pm

The detached property on Bolnore Road is being sold by Brock Taylor.

It offers: a refitted kitchen/dining room, a master bedroom suite, a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a log cabin in the garden, a 0.32 acre secluded plot, A heated swimming pool, an in and out driveway and a stunning entrance hall and landing. It is also only a short walk away from the town centre and the station.

Visit www.zoopla.co.uk.

1. Location

Brock Taylor said: "Bolnore Road is an ultra-convenient position, within a minutes walk of the picturesque Muster Green, and within a 10 minute stroll of The Broadway."

Photo: Brock Taylor

Photo Sales

2. Staircase

The balustrade staircase leads up to a galleried landing

Photo: Brock Taylor

Photo Sales

3. Log cabin

The garden has an insulated log cabin that could be used as a home office, additional bedroom or gym

Photo: Brock Taylor

Photo Sales

4. Reception room

Brock Taylor said: "The entrance hall is flanked by generous reception rooms, featuring both an open fireplace and log burner, with a separate utility room and cloakroom."

Photo: Brock Taylor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Haywards Heath