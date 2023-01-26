In photos: six double-bedroom house with heated swimming pool on the market in Haywards Heath
A huge six double-bedroom house has just come onto the market in Haywards Heath for £1,500,000.
By Lawrence Smith
The detached property on Bolnore Road is being sold by Brock Taylor.
It offers: a refitted kitchen/dining room, a master bedroom suite, a walk-in wardrobe and en suite, a log cabin in the garden, a 0.32 acre secluded plot, A heated swimming pool, an in and out driveway and a stunning entrance hall and landing. It is also only a short walk away from the town centre and the station.
