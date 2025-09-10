In photos: ‘stunning’ three-bedroom detached family home in Crawley Down

Yopa West Sussex said the Station Road property is on the market for offers over £750,000.

People can view the listing at www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/456830.

A Yopa spokesperson said: “Set in one of Crawley Down’s most desirable residential areas, this stunning three-bedroom detached family home combines stylish interiors with generous living space and exciting potential for the future. Beautifully presented throughout, it features a large kitchen/dining area, bright conservatory, spacious lounge, three double bedrooms, and a contemporary family bathroom. Practical touches such as a utility room with WC, a double garage with workshop, and a large driveway with ample parking make it an ideal choice for modern family life.”

Yopa said planning permission has already been granted for a two-storey extension (reference DM/18/4075).

The spokesperson continued: “Perfectly located in the heart of Crawley Down, the property enjoys a peaceful village setting within walking distance of shops, cafés, and everyday amenities. Families will benefit from being in the catchment area for highly regarded schools, while excellent transport links via Three Bridges and East Grinstead stations offer direct trains to London. Gatwick Airport is less than 15 minutes away, and the M23 and M25 are close at hand for commuters and weekend getaways. Surrounded by countryside walks, parks, and nature reserves, this home offers the perfect balance of convenience, community, and lifestyle.”

1 . Family home Yopa West Sussex said the three-bedroom detached family home 'combines stylish interiors with generous living space' Photo: Yopa West Sussex

2 . Bedroom One of the three double bedrooms Photo: Yopa West Sussex

3 . Garden The back garden Photo: Yopa West Sussex