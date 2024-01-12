A nearly new detached bungalow in Ditchling is on the market for £850,000-£900,000 through PSP Homes.

The freehold property, which has no onward chain, was built in 2022 and is on Nye Lane.

The Nye is at the foot of Ditchling Beacon and offers contemporary finishes with open plan living space.

The home’s hub is the living/dining/kitchen room, which has bi-fold doors to the garden. The shaker-style kitchen has integrated Neff appliances, including an electric double oven, a fridge, a freezer, a electric hob and an extractor.

There are three double bedrooms with the master bedroom having its own ensuite shower room and a door to the garden terrace. The other bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

There is gas fired underfloor heating throughout and the driveway has parking space for up to three cars.

The rear garden has a lawn and a paved terrace with trees providing screening. The garden studio has an internet connection for people who work from home.

1 . The Nye The Nye is an almost brand new detached bungalow Photo: PSP Homes

2 . Bathroom The family bathroom has a freestanding roll top bathtub Photo: PSP Homes

3 . Garden The rear garden has been landscaped with a level lawn and a paved terrace Photo: PSP Homes

4 . Colours The home is decorated with a neutral palette Photo: PSP Homes