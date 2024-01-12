In photos: this almost brand new West Sussex village bungalow is nestled at the foot of the South Downs and has no onward chain
The freehold property, which has no onward chain, was built in 2022 and is on Nye Lane.
The Nye is at the foot of Ditchling Beacon and offers contemporary finishes with open plan living space.
The home’s hub is the living/dining/kitchen room, which has bi-fold doors to the garden. The shaker-style kitchen has integrated Neff appliances, including an electric double oven, a fridge, a freezer, a electric hob and an extractor.
There are three double bedrooms with the master bedroom having its own ensuite shower room and a door to the garden terrace. The other bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.
There is gas fired underfloor heating throughout and the driveway has parking space for up to three cars.
The rear garden has a lawn and a paved terrace with trees providing screening. The garden studio has an internet connection for people who work from home.