A luxury detached Scandia Hus property has just come onto the market in East Grinstead for £800,000.

The four-bed detached house is being sold by Mayhew Estates and has been cleverly designed to create an elegant and energy efficient modern home.

The chain-free freehold house in Lewes Road offers: a double height entrance hall with a galleried landing, a beautiful kitchen with an island breakfast bar and dining area, a handy utility room and WC, a large sitting room with French doors, four double bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom, plus gated driveway parking and a car port.

A spokesperson for the home, which is listed on Zoopla now, said: “This stylish home has an enviable position tucked away behind a gated entrance, just off a private lane, enjoying a generous plot, whilst offering a safe and secure living environment nestled amongst a handful of other attractive homes.”

