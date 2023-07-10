NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

In photos: this contemporary Scandia Hus property is a unique luxury home in West Sussex

A luxury detached Scandia Hus property has just come onto the market in East Grinstead for £800,000.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:15 BST

The four-bed detached house is being sold by Mayhew Estates and has been cleverly designed to create an elegant and energy efficient modern home.

The chain-free freehold house in Lewes Road offers: a double height entrance hall with a galleried landing, a beautiful kitchen with an island breakfast bar and dining area, a handy utility room and WC, a large sitting room with French doors, four double bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom, plus gated driveway parking and a car port.

A spokesperson for the home, which is listed on Zoopla now, said: “This stylish home has an enviable position tucked away behind a gated entrance, just off a private lane, enjoying a generous plot, whilst offering a safe and secure living environment nestled amongst a handful of other attractive homes.”

See more properties for sale in Sussex at www.zoopla.co.uk.

A detached Scandia Hus property has just come onto the market in East Grinstead for £800,000

1. Scandia Hus

A detached Scandia Hus property has just come onto the market in East Grinstead for £800,000 Photo: Mayhew Estates

The property is an elegant and energy efficient modern home

2. Scandia Hus

The property is an elegant and energy efficient modern home Photo: Mayhew Estates

The entrance hall has a galleried landing

3. Entrance Hall

The entrance hall has a galleried landing Photo: Mayhew Estates

The kitchen has an island breakfast bar and dining area

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has an island breakfast bar and dining area Photo: Mayhew Estates

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:East GrinsteadSussexZoopla